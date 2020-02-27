court logo 2

An April 13 jury trial is set for a San Jose parolee who prosecutors say entered the Shane Co. jewelry store in San Mateo with an armed accomplice, smashed display cases and fled with $130,000 worth of jewelry.

Excellent detective work by San Mateo Police Department detectives tied Edward Romero, 22, to the Oct. 20, 2018, robbery, prosecutors said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription