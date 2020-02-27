An April 13 jury trial is set for a San Jose parolee who prosecutors say entered the Shane Co. jewelry store in San Mateo with an armed accomplice, smashed display cases and fled with $130,000 worth of jewelry.
Excellent detective work by San Mateo Police Department detectives tied Edward Romero, 22, to the Oct. 20, 2018, robbery, prosecutors said.
