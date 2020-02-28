A June 8 jury trial is set for San Mateo resident who prosecutors say pulled a chain saw and shouted “just do it” to police after they stopped following a high-speed pursuit through Burlingame, San Mateo, Foster City and Hillsborough.
Leobardo Escobedo-Avila, 33, drove a red Ford Expedition on April 20, 2018, when Burlingame police pursued him and a San Mateo police officer located the vehicle on Monte Diablo Avenue, prosecutors said.
Escobedo-Avila drove through a fence and fled onto Highway 101, through Foster City, back into San Mateo and eventually stopped in Hillsborough, where he reached a dead end and was boxed in, prosecutors said.
A Taser was used to subdue him after the 11 mile-long chase that lasted 15 minutes and reached a top speed of 87 mph, said prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.