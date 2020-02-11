The jury trial date will be set Feb. 27 for a San Mateo resident who prosecutors say fled Burlingame police in a high-speed, 11-mile pursuit and drove through a fence, travelled on the Bayshore Highway, through Foster City, back into San Mateo and stopped in Hillsborough at a dead end where he brandished a chain saw and shouted to officers “Just do it.”
Leobardo Escobedo-Avila, 33, drove a red Ford Expedition on April 20, 2018, and reached a top speed of 87 mph, according to prosecutors. Officers were able to take him safely into custody, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.