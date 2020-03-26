A new jury trial date will be set July 13 for a Redwood City resident who prosecutors say used a shank made from a plastic toothbrush to attack another county jail inmate.
Video recorded the alleged Aug. 5, 2019, assault by Alan Joseph Marquez, 49, when he stabbed the victim’s neck and kicked his body, prosecutors said.
Marquez also punched two other inmates waiting to go to court in June 2019, according to prosecutors.
He is in custody on $150,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.