A June 8 trial is now set for a 39-year-old San Mateo resident who prosecutors say was drunk when he crashed into the side of a vehicle he was trying to pass on South Claremont Street.
Jon Jeffrey Cames Jr. was driving on South Claremont Street and tried to pass the car Feb. 7, 2018, as the driver began to turn left into a driveway, prosecutors said.
The other driver sustained a broken nose and had to undergo surgery, prosecutors said.
