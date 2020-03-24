The preliminary hearing was continued Monday to July 13 for seven defendants in what prosecutors say was a large-scale fencing operation that took stolen property from a parking garage in San Francisco and stashed it around San Mateo County.
Detectives from the crime suppression unit of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office were told about the activity and began surveillance, prosecutors said. Detectives were able to establish eight locations that defendants were seen operating out of, according to prosecutors.
A takedown occurred Jan. 23 on eight stash house locations and close to $2.5 million in stolen property was recovered along with $190,000 in cash, prosecutors said.
San Mateo County officers seized a Maserati, BMW and Tesla SUV, prosecutors said.
