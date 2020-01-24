A judge ruled Wednesday that no hate crime was involved when parents of a 15-year-old San Bruno girl allegedly attacked her 17-year-old African American boyfriend after he was found with her in the girl’s room, prosecutors said.
San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Lee said race was not the motive for the alleged Aug. 29 attacks by Wilfredo Amaya Valencia and Haydee Antonia Arguello, both 47, prosecutors said.
The mother and stepfather punched, kicked and dragged the boy through the house before tying a rope around his neck and binding him, according to prosecutors.
San Francisco resident Luisandor Ali Suarez, 49, the girl’s father, arrived and joined in beating the boy, according to prosecutors.
Hate crime enhancements had been filed against the mother and stepfather.
The three defendants are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 7.
