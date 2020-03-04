A Contra Costa resident, who prosecutors say used the “Jamaican Switch” scheme to defraud $61,500 in cash and jewelry from a South San Francisco man and two other victims, will be sentenced March 24 in San Mateo County Superior Court.
Anthony Vernon Weaver, 58, of Antioch, acted as the “catch man” in 2016 and 2017 to convince victims that he and an accomplice were trustworthy, prosecutors said.
His attorney John Runfola said Weaver was the catch man sometimes — and the “cap man” other times.
The catch man openly shows a large sum of money to a stranger and offers to pay for assistance. The cap man approaches and cautions the stranger to put the money in a bank. After switching real money from victims for counterfeit bills, both players depart.
“Mr. Weaver has been a confidence man,” Runfola said, “as depicted in the movie ‘The Sting.’”
Weaver does not use violence, the defense attorney said.
“He’s not a kidnapper,” Runfola said. “He’s not a robber.”
Prosecutors said victims withdrew funds from the bank after being told Weaver, who spoke in a South African accent, had inherited millions from his uncle and wanted help giving away the money.
When one of the victims became suspicious and did not return with money, Weaver compelled the man to drive to a Redwood City bank and withdraw $2,500, according to law enforcement.
Weaver warned he would kill the man’s family if he went to police, according to law enforcement.
Runfola disputed that account.
The prosecutor had the integrity to disregard statements by one of the alleged victims who claimed he was kidnapped at knifepoint, the defense attorney said.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the victim gave inconsistent statements — including whether a gun was involved. The prosecution decided to not proceed with that charge, Wagstaffe said.
The district attorney agreed with the description of the defendant as a con man but questioned whether his days in that role are over.
“I have found very few con men we don’t see back at some time,” Wagstaffe said. “Either here or elsewhere.”
Weaver pleaded no contest Monday to felony elder financial abuse, felony conspiracy to commit felony elder abuse and felony grand theft.
His three-year prison sentence will be split between 18 months in custody and 18 months on mandatory supervision by the court. Weaver has 35 days left to serve, Runfola said.
Weaver agreed that the $49,830 seized during a search warrant execution may be distributed to the victims for restitution.
His sentencing is scheduled for March 24.
Weaver is out of custody on $1 million bail, Runfola said. His client was originally charged with 12 counts, the attorney said, and several charges with life imprisonment were dismissed.
