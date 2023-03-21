Just months after leaving office, former U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier plans to announce a new initiative Thursday that will help uplift children and women living in one of the nation’s wealthiest counties from poverty.
“I have been in public service for 40 years and been engaged in many campaigns. What I am embarking on today, surrounded by outstanding people who will work with me, is the most important campaign of my life,” Speier said in a press release Monday.
Speier will announce additional details about the Jackie Speier Foundation Thursday at Samaritan House, a core nonprofit providing housing, food and financial support to San Mateo County residents. Other local leaders will be at the event alongside two single mothers, Karla and Cristina, who live in poverty despite working multiple jobs.
“We are beginning a campaign to eradicate childhood poverty in San Mateo County, the fourth richest county in the country. Yet, we have an appalling number of children living in poverty which has lifetime implications on them and society,” Speier said. “We have an obligation to use our imagination to help all women and children thrive.”
