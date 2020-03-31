Another four weeks of shelter in place awaits — and maybe more because of the coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier said Monday.
“We’re nowhere near the apex,” said Speier, D-San Mateo.
The next month won’t be any less challenging, the congresswoman said during an electronic press conference by Zoom’s remote conferencing services.
“Continue to stay home,” said Speier. “Continue to do good.”
U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, spoke about the regional response to COVID-19.
“The strength of our collective unity is really being demonstrated,” she said.
Scientists won out when shelter in place was extended through April rather than the proposal of President Trump for an end on Easter Sunday, said Eshoo.
“This hasn’t been easy for anyone,” said Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto. “Stay healthy and please stay at home.”
Steve Wagstaffe, district attorney for San Mateo County, spoke about the FBI office in San Diego arresting an actor on suspicion of fraud for allegedly selling coronavirus cures.
Wagstaffe said scams follow crises such as COVID-19.
“People will offer you free home test kits,” the district attorney said. “There is no such thing.”
Violating shelter-in-place can result in misdemeanor offenses, said Wagstaffe, who added that “We’re not looking to use the hammer” and that the public is complying.
Not a single case has been brought to the D.A.’s office for violations, Wagstaffe said.
San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine said he is proud that the county joined five others in the Bay Area to be the first in the nation to shelter-in-place.
Pine cited analysis by the company Unacast of human mobility data based on cellphone tracking that shows San Mateo ranks third among the 58 counties in California for implementing social distancing.
“I’ve been very impressed by the residents willingness to voluntarily comply with the order,” he said later of sheltering in place.
State Sen. Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, whose 13th District that covers the Peninsula and parts of Silicon Valley, said the one-week wait for unemployment benefits has been waived.
Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, forecast that the economic impacts of the virus will continue after the health care crisis. Increased unfunded pension liabilities because of the stock market downturn is among such impacts, Mullin said.
