As interest rates for a 30-year fixed rate loan have ticked past 5%, lending in April fell 10% over last year’s numbers and dropped 14% from March, according to a release from the Mortgage Bankers Association Thursday. Despite a slight decline this week, interest rates for a 30-year loan remain at 5.2%, according to Freddie Mac.
“We’re starting to see there’s less foot traffic at the open houses, there’s less private tourings and also there’s less offers,” said San Mateo Realtor Wilson Leung. “We’re starting to see the effects of interest.”
The number of available homes in the county hit record lows earlier this year, driving up prices with winning offers on average representing 115% of asking, according to real estate database MLSListings. Figures for April show median prices for single-family homes at $2.25 million, a new record for the county, which is also the most expensive in the state.
But Leung said he expects to see a decline with the release of more recent data.
“April’s prices are decisions that were made in March, half of March’s decisions were pre official first [interest] rate increase,” he said. “Obviously June’s numbers will be decisions made in May, and June’s numbers are going to be very interesting to see.”
The pandemic saw interest rates hover near 3% or less. For an average home on the Peninsula, the additional percentage points can spell thousands more on a monthly payment.
It’s an increase that’s led to the rise of adjustable-rate mortgage loans as buyers bank on rates falling in the future. Demand for such loans, which are credited in part for sparking the 2008 financial crisis, hit a 14-year high this month, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
“They are definitely making a comeback,” said Raymond Avanzino, a Los Altos-based lender with Guaranteed Rate. He said the rate increase has had the biggest impact on his refinance business while his home loan business has only taken a slight dip in recent weeks.
“It’s definitely affected the refi market, it’s slowed down and what we’re finding is more of the lenders are loosening up guidelines a bit to make up for some of this, to keep the flow going of loans,” he said. That includes relaxing credit score requirements or reducing reserve requirements, he said.
An adjustable-rate loan could reduce an initial monthly payment by $450 on a $1.5 million house, he said. “For some people that’s a big thing, that could be a car payment.”
But opinions are split on when interest rates will go down. The Federal Reserve has been hiking its rates in hopes of taming inflation — in part by slowing purchasing of things including housing — and has indicated it will continue to do so until inflation eases.
Avanzino said it could be later this year or next before rates begin to taper. He added that a housing market decline might not be as pronounced in the Bay Area where high-paid workers are more bullish on buying.
“We’re in a little bubble here, so we’re not seeing the purchase slowdown as much,” he said.
Leung, however, pointed to another local factor that could drive things the other way. Many of his buyers, he said, rely on equity markets to come up with a down payment, and some may be hesitant to liquidate given the stock market decline.
“Most of them are dual-income households, especially if they’re buying a single-family, and there’s a lot of people that work within the tech industry, and I do think that their decision making has been affected, because they’re needing to make a hard decision if this is the right time to liquidate their stock portfolio,” he said.
Another ingredient for a price dip, at least in the short term, is a seasonal inventory increase. Just 250 homes were listed for sale in the entire county in January, according to MLS listings. That figure has increased steadily, with 414 homes shown on the market last month, and Leung said he expects it to continue to increase through September.
For now, he said most of his listings are getting just a few offers, down from eight or more earlier in the year.
“The habit is to price below the going rate, but even with that … there are single-family properties that are not getting offers after two weekends, he said. “I think the hike in prices is behind us.”
