An investigation into the county’s mishandling of more than $7 million worth of personal protective equipment found a lack of central control and often contradictory staff projections resulted in the surplus items being left out in the rain.
“What’s clear is that this shouldn’t have happened. What is equally clear is we are taking the steps necessary to make sure that we put the checks and balances in place so this never happens again,” County Executive Office Mike Callagy said.
After millions of dollars worth of nonmedical grade protective equipment was left outside at the San Mateo County Event Center during rainstorms late last year, county officials tapped James Lianides, a former Sequoia Union High School District superintendent with experience managing large organizations and purchasing practices, to conduct an investigation.
Lianides’ report, released Thursday, March 31, was made after conducting a number of interviews with county employees, reviewing documents and making site visits.
The report largely corroborates the county’s version of the story for how the items were left out while outlining a series of errors the county made.
Initially, Lianides said poor coordination between County Health and the San Mateo County Emergency Operations Center led to the purchase of far more equipment at the start of the pandemic than needed and a misunderstanding about what items could be repaid by FEMA or which entities could receive items from the county.
But Lianides also acknowledged that, at the time, every jurisdiction and level of government was competing with each other for supplies and staff was ultimately operating under the expectation that having too much was better than not having enough.
Without storage space of its own, the county contracted with the San Mateo County Event Center for storage space and the surplus equipment including gowns, face shields and cleaning materials, was stored in Fiesta Hall for about $100,000 a month.
Soon after acquiring the items, though, staff realized few organizations were interested in receiving the supplies, staff told Lianides. Callagy has often said the same when discussing the incident with supervisors.
By the summer of 2021, the county agreed to a request from the Event Center to move the items to an outdoor, uncovered parking lot to make way for a tech conference in September. Callagy said that standard protocol would have been for the items to be moved back inside after the event but Lianides said in his report that no such agreement was made between the county and Event Center despite no other events being planned for Fiesta Hall in the fall.
And despite earlier assertions that there was little interest in the items, staff still expressed a belief that they would be able to distribute the items to local businesses, reducing the urgency to move the items indoors. At the same time, staff attention was focused on standing up a drive-thru booster clinic and, ultimately, no outreach to businesses was conducted, Lianides reported.
Callagy also defended his staff, noting that the pandemic has been a trying time for all county employees.
By October, a majority of the items were still left in the parking lot when rainstorms struck the Bay Area. Initial staff reports deemed the items packed in cardboard boxes unusable for safety reasons but a subsequent inspection of the items has since determined all but $128,152 worth of items are usable, having been protected by plastic coverings, cleaning and repackaged.
“The likely exposure of the protective equipment to the elements and its possible damage was apparently not considered in the decision to move the equipment outdoors,” Lianides wrote. “Even though almost all of the protective equipment has been recovered and repackaged, a valuable asset of the County and community was put at significant risk when it was moved outdoors and should not have occurred.”
More valuable items including N95 masks and gloves were stored in a separate Event Center facility that was filled to capacity, according to the report.
County officials are now looking to distribute the items with assistance from Wine Country Marines, a nonprofit serving veterans and active duty service members. Supervisors have also expressed an interest in possibly sending items to Ukraine in support of the country’s defense against Russia.
Moving forward, Lianides recommended the county centralize decision-making by clearly delineating responsibilities, improve communication between departments around emergency planning and response, provide staff with annual training on emergency management, ensure all staff understand the risks behind decision-making and for the county to retain a storage tracking and distribution expert and tracking software.
“The County of San Mateo was a leader during the pandemic but we should have done better here. We will learn from this to ensure that this never happens again,” Callagy said. “We had a system failure, and that system will be fixed.”
Visit smcgov.org/ceo/county-executive-reports to read the full report.
