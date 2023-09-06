Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 1.jpeg

A man was shot while driving on Interstate 280 near San Bruno on Tuesday evening, California Highway Patrol said.

Though CHP is still investigating, at 11 p.m. a spokesperson for the agency said they believe the man was traveling southbound on I-280 around 6:30 p.m. when he was shot twice near the Crystal Springs Road exit ramp. The man drove to the Trousdale Drive exit ramp and called 911 and was soon met by medical personnel. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

