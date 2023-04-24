East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu was appointed to the job permanently last week, city officials said.
Liu, who began his law enforcement career as an officer at the department in September 2000, was appointed to the top job, City Manager Melvin Gaines told the East Palo Alto City Council at its April 18 meeting.
Liu was promoted to sergeant in 2009, to commander in 2015 and interim chief in 2021.
His appointment was the result of extensive recruitment and a selection process involving community members, city staff and the council, according to city officials.
“With over 20 years of experience working here in the city of East Palo Alto, Jeff has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our residents,” Vice Mayor Antonio Lopez said.
Liu is a board member at the Forensic Science Research Center at California State University East Bay, and the Wine Country Marines. He is also an instructor in the training and development of police cadets at police academies throughout the Bay Area.
