An inmate from San Mateo County serving a 23-year sentence at High Desert State Prison is accused of fatally stabbing another inmate on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Jose A. Nava, 29, of South San Francisco, and co-defendant, Jesse Diaz, 32, from Monterey County allegedly attacked and killed Alexander Jasso, 33, of Monterey County, with an inmate-manufactured weapon. Jasso sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to an outside medical facility where he died, according to the CDCR.
