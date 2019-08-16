Authorities in Northern California say they are investigating the death of an inmate found unresponsive during a security check on a housing pod.
The San Mateo Sheriff's Office says deputies at the Maguire Correction Facility in Redwood City found the unresponsive inmate Thursday.
It says correctional staff and fire department personnel immediately responded and initiated CPR.
The inmate was then transported to a local hospital where he died.
The office says a preliminary investigation shows it was a "possible suicide."
Officials say the coroner's office will release the inmate's identity after his family is notified.
