With Election Day swiftly approaching, candidates vying to represent San Mateo County and neighboring jurisdictions in the state Assembly and House of Representatives have continued to make the case for why they are best suited to navigate constituents through myriad crises.
Four races and eight candidates are among the many calling for voter attention. In the state Assembly, Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, is running for re-election in District 22 against Republican challenger Mark Gilham, and Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, of District 24 is defending his seat against former Menlo Park mayor Peter Ohtaki.
U.S. representatives Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, and Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, are also campaigning for re-election. Speier is running against Republican Ran Petel to represent District 14 which includes most of San Mateo County and parts of San Francisco. Eshoo is running against progressive Rishi Kumar in District 18, comprising parts of San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties.
State Assembly
COVID-19 has forced the economy into a downturn as businesses laid off employees and shuttered their doors, some permanently. If re-elected, Mullin and Berman both said getting the virus under control is pivotal for allowing businesses to safely expand operations, a sentiment shared by Ohtaki.
Mullin noted the pandemic has exposed California’s volatile tax system, largely dependent on income tax revenue. He noted a substantial overhaul of the state’s “antiquated” tax system is needed but noted now is not the time to reinvent the wheel. Instead, focus should be placed on building up the region’s service-based economy.
The state could also do more to aid immigrant families who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, left out of federal assistance due to their legal status and play a key role in keeping the state’s economy going as essential workers, said both Mullin and Berman.
“I’m deeply concerned for the affordability crisis,” said Mullin. “Too many people are being left behind in this economy and unfortunately when you have a recession, those most harmed are those with the least recourse to start with.”
Mullin has rested some hope in two areas, a second COVID-19 relief package from the federal government and voter approval of Proposition 15 which would reassess the value of some commercial properties beginning 2023. Like Mullin, Berman believes federal stimulus money for states is vital for a recovery and noted many of residents were struggling before the pandemic struck the region.
Both Berman and Ohtaki emphasized the major shift in California’s budget, going from a $20 million surplus to a $50 million deficit during the pandemic. While the candidates for District 24 want to see business operations expanded safely, Berman said focus should be placed on ensuring infections continue to trend down in the state.
Gilham, who has repeatedly run unsuccessful campaigns against Mullin, has campaigned against Proposition 15, calling it “yet another attack by the Democrats to weaken Proposition 13” on his campaign website.
Conservative values are centered in Gilham’s views on other subjects as well. He’s voiced opposition to state funding for insurance coverage of undocumented immigrants, gun control policies requiring background checks for the purchase of firearm ammunition and anti-police rhetoric stemming from national civil unrest caused by police killings of Black Americans.
“I fully support whatever force law enforcement deem necessary to restore order and should not be held liable for any injury caused to an individual in the course of their duties. This is the position I take,” Gilham said on his campaign website.
Berman and Ohtaki also voiced concern for the state funding of the education system, but presented differing views on how the state could save dollars. Ohtaki suggested the state halt or kill the high-speed rail project while Berman said savings can be made through closing prisons with low populations.
On police reform, Ohtaki called for broad implementation of nonlethal Tasers, body cameras and mindfulness training. Both Mullin and Berman said they support use-of-force reform, Mullin suggesting the Black lives matter movement will continue to push for modernizing standards.
“We have to do it safely and we are doing it safely. We’re not just opening prisons and letting violent dangerous criminals out on the street,” said Berman, who noted he’s authored police reform bills.
Climate change is also front of mind for the other candidates. For years, wildfires have raged through California striking particularly hard this year, burning wide swaths in Santa Cruz County and southern San Mateo County following unprecedented lightning strikes.
Berman said extending the state’s cap-and-trade program and improving co-management with the state to better care for forest land is key for mitigating fires and the effects of climate change. Mullin noted the state spends substantially more on fighting fires than it does on fire prevention, adding “we need to be investing resources on the front end.”
Ohtaki called for upgrading fire early detection systems and for investing in mass transit infrastructure which could remove up to 40,000 cars from the roads daily, said Ohtaki. To mitigate wildfires, he said the state should be funding drone capabilities to fight fires during periods of high wind when unsafe to deploy pilots.
Gilham has called for less state control over water resources, campaigning on support for dam development and greater farm accessible water storage.
Congressional races
COVID-19 recovery is a top priority for candidates vying for congressional seats. Speier and Eshoo have routinely called for a larger federal relief package which would include a second stimulus check, extended unemployment aid and additional funding for states. Petel has slammed Democrats for incorporating “socialist items” in the proposed $2.2 trillion bill and said officials should be focused on safely reopening the economy and schools.
Eshoo questioned who should be on the chopping block to shrink the size of the relief package, noting reopening schools will require substantial investments into health measures. Similar to Eshoo and Speier, Kumar, a former Saratoga councilman, said the U.S. pandemic response was a “colossal failure,” calling for substantial investments into tele-medicine and resurrecting both the health care analytics and Electronic Medicare Record (EMR) system.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency of addressing these issues, and we must take immediate action,” said Kumar. “Systemic reliance on China’s supply chain must be redirected for risk management and transparency.”
Each candidate has also shared varying support for police reform and climate change mitigation policies.
On increased climate concerns, Eshoo and Kumar shared Berman’s view that federal and state cooperation is needed to properly manage environmental changes. Kumar said overregulation of the logging industry has exacerbated California’s struggle with wildfires and called for additional studies to be performed on the effect of forest development.
Eshoo and Speier have called for moving away from fossil fuel energy and Eshoo has embraced the Green New Deal, calling it an aspirational document and not legislation.
“We have to be proactive. … We lost ground with this administration because they don’t believe in science. They’re not interested in the facts or listening to what scientists have been telling us [about climate change],” said Eshoo whose views align with that of Speier.
Petel called the Green New Deal, a multitrillion dollar package proposed by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), “unsustainable” and “something that will basically destroy the United States.” Noting his belief in climate change, he emphasized the need to seek guidance from climate experts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
On police reform and national civil unrest, all candidates have vocalized support for great transparency between departments and the communities they serve. Petel strongly opposes defunding the police, a policy initiative which aims to distribute police department funding to other community resources. Instead, Petel said departments need more funds to institute reforms like body-worn cameras.
He also called for stronger investments into communities, including housing and education, which would reduce the occurrence of crime, a policy shared by the other candidates who also support eliminating chokeholds and funding for bias training.
As for the division felt nationally, all the candidates have made promises to work across the aisle to achieve bipartisan policies.
