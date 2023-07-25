The 4th annual Inclusion Festival is returning to Redwood City this Thursday, bringing with it live music, free lunches, resource booths and activities, guest speakers and more.
The event, being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1400 Roosevelt Ave. this Thursday, is being put on by a partnership between the Commission on Disabilities, the city of Redwood City and the Redwood City Parks and Arts Foundation.
