To champion inclusion and wellness for LGBTQIA+ folks and allies, San Mateo County’s 10th Annual Pride Celebration will be held in person on Saturday, June 11, at Central Park in downtown San Mateo
The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., this free, family friendly, sober event will include live entertainment, a DJ, food trucks, resource and vendor booths, a youth area and more. The park is at Fifth Avenue and El Camino Real.
The 2022 theme “Still Here, Still Proud!” recognizes the event’s 10th anniversary as well as the return to an in-person celebration. The San Mateo Pride Initiative, a project of San Mateo County Health’s Behavioral Health and Recovery Services division, joins community partners — including the San Mateo County Pride Center, San Mateo County LGBTQ Commission, and many others — to create a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ communities living and working in San Mateo County.
“It was 11 years ago that the San Mateo County Pride Initiative marched in the San Francisco Pride Parade, which provided the inspiration to create the local commemoration,” Dana Johnson, Pride Initiative co-chair and county LGBTQ commissioner, said in a press release.
For up-to-date event information, to become a sponsor, or to apply for a booth (limited availability), visit smcpridecelebration.com.
