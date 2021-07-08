Illegal fireworks caused major injuries to two women in separate incidents in Pacifica on July 4 and the days after, according to Pacifica police and fire officials.
At about 11 p.m. July 4, a woman was injured while detonating an illegal explosive firework on the 800 block of Arguello Boulevard. At about 4 p.m. July 6, a woman was also injured from detonating an illegal explosive firework on Esplanade Beach, according to a joint statement by Pacifica police and the North County Fire Authority.
In both cases, illegal explosive fireworks, likely M100 type or larger, were being used at the time of their injuries. The use of illegal fireworks can lead to major injuries, permanent disfiguration, and in some cases, death. Illegal fireworks are also responsible for vegetation and structure fires statewide each year, according to the statement.
