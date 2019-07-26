The home was listed for $1.2 million less than the median sales price in San Mateo. And it lasted less than two weeks on the market.
“It was a totally unique, one-off situation,” said San Mateo Housing Manager Sandy Council, regarding the single-family home in downtown San Mateo listed to sell for $499,000.
A sale is pending for the small property once acquired by the city to convert into a park, and real estate experts agreed it is unlikely the historically-expensive market will see another home for such a low price any time soon.
“That’s the cheapest thing that has come on. It was unique in the sense that it was a small house on a small lot that needed a lot of work,” said Realtor Renee Daskalakis, who arranged the sale of the 670-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on a lot spanning 3,900 square feet at 728 First Ave.
The final price is yet to be disclosed as the deal is still in process and Council suggested more information will be available when the San Mateo City Council discusses the proposed purchase next month.
The property was acquired for $175,000 in 1989 by San Mateo officials who had planned to build it into a public park and also provide capacity to the adjacent creek. But as hopes fizzled due to a lack of other available nearby properties, Council said the asset grew less appealing until officials determined it was best to sell.
Over the past few years, the property was rented as an affordable housing site until officials agreed in February to begin the sales process. It was officially listed on the market Thursday, July 11, for a price well below the city’s June median sales price of $1.7 million.
Council, who has nearly 30 years experience in municipal housing, said she believes such an occurrence is unheard of.
“I don’t think this is typical for San Mateo, or any other city,” she said.
As for homes listed in the same price neighborhood, local real estate agents agreed and suggested it is rare to encounter a single-family home far very south of $1 million.
“I think it going to be extremely difficult,” said Realtor Ray Marino, of the search for a home in the price range from $700,000 to $800,000.
Marino, whose firm MW Properties specializes in commercial and residential real estate, suggested any home listed for several hundreds of thousands of dollars will likely come with a few warts on it.
“It’s a tough price range to be in if you are on the Peninsula,” he said, claiming homes listed for prices much lower than the market are often in need of a fair amount of work, or are found in less than desirable locations.
An online search backed Marino’s suspicion, as queries for single-family homes listed at or below $800,000 only rendered several hits in a region spanning the Highway 101 corridor from Redwood City to South San Francisco. Among those results included foreclosures headed to auction or smaller properties requiring a fair amount of additional investment and repair work.
“Up and down the Peninsula, anything under $1 million is usually not going to be in very good condition,” said Marino, who has worked in local real estate for nearly four decades.
Realtor Katie Gerhardt shared a similar perspective.
“If it is going to sell for that price, it probably needs TLC,” said Gerhardt, whose company The Gilmartin Group buys and sells homes along the Peninsula.
Gerhardt balanced that perspective by noting it is growing increasingly common for listings to drop lower than $1 million, as the market cools marginally and sellers seek to set a price inviting buyers to bid the sales cost higher.
“You will see homes listed in that price range but it is not often that they sell for that price,” she said.
Regarding the current market slowdown she observed, Gerhardt suggested prices could be dropping temporarily as families head out of town for summer vacation. But she also maintained uncertainty over whether prices could stay as high as they have over nearly the past decade.
“Everyone is kind of wondering when is it going to end,” she said. “And when will it take a downturn?”
Marino agreed, suggesting he has repeatedly believed the market has hit its ceiling only to see it push higher.
“I thought we hit a peak twice since 2013 and it’s continued to go up,” he said.
And while he too is uncertain how long the hot housing market will last, Marino said the current state of affairs is unforgiving and unlikely to drop as low as the price floated for the San Mateo home.
“It’s an acute situation,” he said. “What qualifies here in the Bay Area — it’s mind boggling.”
