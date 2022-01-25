Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 2.jpeg

A San Francisco man was arrested early Sunday morning in South San Francisco for kidnapping a 22-year-old woman at gunpoint in Oakland and forcing her to prostitute herself, according to police.

The woman was forced to prostitute herself in both Oakland and San Francisco before returning to South San Francisco where she was held against her will at a hotel. She was physically assaulted but eventually escaped and called for help, according to police.

At about 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, South San Francisco police officers responded to the area of South Airport Boulevard and Wondercolor Lane on a welfare check. There, they found the victim at a nearby business on the 300 block of South Airport Boulevard, according to police.

In a nearby vehicle, officers found the 33-year-old San Francisco man, along with an 18-year-old Stockton woman, who both initially refused to comply with officers’ orders to get out, though, they did eventually, according to police.

They were identified as Clifford Lawrence and Ayda Elshawa, according to police.

