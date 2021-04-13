Human remains were found Monday morning off Kebet Ridge Road in unincorporated San Mateo County, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
The remains were discovered at about 9 a.m. in the area near Woodside/Sky Londa. No other details were immediately available.
Anyone who has information about the remains can get in touch with Detective Piper at (650) 363-4062 or at jpiper@smcgov.org.
People who want to remain anonymous can call the anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.