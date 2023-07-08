Little in life matches the joy a pet brings into a family. When considering getting a pet, San Mateo County’s residents needn’t look further than the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA. With 1,000 volunteers and 22,000 contributors working toward the noble cause of providing safe environments for any animal that comes to their doors, 100% of healthy dogs and cats are given a new home through the PHS and SPCA.
The first step to adopt a pet is to choose the type of animal. The PHS/SPCA has an incredibly diverse range — from dogs and cats to mice and hamsters to even turtles, chickens and exotic birds. Pictures of all the different (but equally adorable) animals are available on the PHS/SPCA website. When making this decision, it is also important to think through all considerations that come with it. For example, perhaps an animal would not factor in the best in the lifestyle of an avid traveler. It is also important to remember that adoption fees vary significantly depending on the type of animal chosen, from about $5 for mice to $160 for dogs. Also, thought should be given to how old pets might react to a newcomer.
The next step is to complete an adoption profile, which can also be found on the PHS/SPCA website, for the animal of choice. The questions asked split between the straightforward ones, common to all animals — inquiries on household allergies, for instance, or the activity levels in the home — and the ones specific to certain types of prospective pets. For an exotic animal, for example, the sort of cage they would be placed in would need to be established.
Based on this profile, the adoption counselor at the PHS/SPCA will understand the type of pet that should be paired with each household. The next step is to come into the adoption center, have an interview with the counselor, and meet a prospective pet. It is crucial that at least an hour is put aside to go through this process as these steps are essential to ensure the animals are finding their way to a safe and loving home.
Finally, once all interviews are complete, forms submitted and fees paid, it’s time to go home with the new member of the family. Through the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA, a loyal companion can be found and the general welfare of animals in our community improved.
