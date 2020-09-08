Sequoia Hospital has had to make significant changes in its operations due to the coronavirus and Bill Graham, its president, recalls the initial fear and confusion of the pandemic’s first outbreaks in March.
“We really didn’t know what we were dealing with,” he said.
San Mateo County has been fortunate that it has not yet seen a big surge in coronavirus cases. Graham attributes the county’s relative stability in part to the early shelter-in-place orders in March and the collaboration between county officials and local hospitals. Yet, watching chaos and tragedy unfold in short-staffed and under-resourced hospitals in New York City and Northern Italy, Graham knew his hospital needed to be prepared.
From March to mid-May, Sequia Hospital postponed all elective surgeries. Graham classified elective surgeries as those that could safely be put off for 30 days, such as many joint replacements. Elective surgeries are how Sequoia makes a great deal of its revenue. The hospital has taken a “significant hit” financially, although Graham says that the hospitalshould be OK. Sequoia Hospital is part of a larger system with “prudent financial resources” and has also received government aid.
Another big shift in the hospital’s operations is that it no longer allows visitors to mitigate the virus’ spread. With the exception of a caretaker coming for the discharge process to learn how to care for a patient at home, a spouse or birthing partner in the birthing center and family visits to patients with cognitive and mental health issues, nobody who is not receiving care is allowed inside. The staff has taken to regularly scheduling phone calls with patients’ loved ones. Additionally, the medical center is working to obtain iPads to connect patients with their families if they don’t have access to a cellphone or if they are too sick to use one.
“The family plays a critical role in the care of patients,” Graham said.
At the beginning of the COVID outbreak, there was “a lot of fear” amongst staff members. Graham emphasized that his staff spent a lot of time talking with the center’s health workers addressing their fears and confusion.
“Our staff are phenomenal,” Graham said. “They are creative, innovative, and they always put the patients first.”
The hospital’s COVID testing capabilities have gotten better, but they are still “woefully behind,” Graham said. The availability of testing supplies is still not nearly what it needs to be. Sequoia Hospital relies on and works closely with Stanford for much its testing but there are still tests that need to be done in house because of time constraints, and the supplies for those tests are in short supply.
“We have been able to get enough to meet our needs, but it remains pretty tight,” Graham said.
An additional concern has been access to personal protective equipment, or PPE. Prior to the outbreak, Graham said that many hospitals “all had systems that were designed on the ability to order and almost get instantaneous shipments to us. That system across the country really fell down.”
Common Spirit Health, Sequoia Hospital’s parent company, responded very quickly. It surveyed the inventory of PPE across its national system and began sharing equipment across the system, while also looking at new ways to source PPE. Common Spirit Health’s efforts have been very effective.
“We feel very confident,” Graham said. “We’ve got the appropriate PPE for our needs now and if we were to have a surge sometime in the fall or winter, we could accommodate for that.”
In terms of Graham’s expectations for the coming months, he said that his staff at the medical center are anticipating that COVID is going to have a behavior “kind of like the flu.”
“We are anticipating that we will probably see an increase of the incidents of the disease in the fall and the winter, other SARS viruses seem to do that,” Graham said.
Graham and his staff are planning for that potential surge in the context of the flu, another illness they will have to contend with in the coming months. Graham strongly urges everyone to get their flu shot this year and urges communities to continue with social distancing and masking, as those are still the best defenses until there is a vaccine.
Until there is an effective vaccine, Graham said that coronavirus is a clinical condition that his hospital will have to manage, like any other illness. Preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, they are ready to face what the next months have in store.
Bill Graham will be the presenting speaker during the Health Fair, a virtual event 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. He will discuss “COVID-19 and the Community.” Registration is required at sm-dj.com/healthfair.
