The Redwood City Council on Monday will consider a new policy whereby the mayor and vice mayor are selected via a rotation rather than a majority vote by councilmembers as is the current process.
Mayor Ian Bain said the City Charter states the council should select the mayor and vice mayor but is silent as to how to do it.
According to the proposed policy, each councilmember would hold a position in the rotation based on seniority: the first in rotation will be selected mayor and the second will become vice mayor. Newly elected councilmembers would be placed behind incumbents and before the outgoing mayor in the rotation, according to the policy, and incumbent members, when re-elected, would retain their position in the rotation.
Two or more members elected at the same time will be assigned in the rotation based on receiving the highest number of votes and a member appointed or elected due to a mid-term vacancy on the council will be placed at the end of the rotation, according to the policy. A councilmember’s break in service is treated the same as a newly elected councilmember and if a councilmember declines to serve as mayor or vice mayor then they are placed at the end of the rotation.
If adopted, the policy would be effective in December. Mayor Ian Bain’s mayoral term will end in November and Vice Mayor Diane Howard is next in line for that seat. Councilwoman Alicia Aguirre would then become vice mayor and after that, the rotation order is as follows: councilwomen Shelly Masur, Janet Borgens, Giselle Hale and then Diana Reddy.
Bain said the policy is designed to ensure every councilmember has the opportunity to serve in a “leadership position” and is being proposed now because the city is transitioning to district elections in 2020. The city has term limits of four four-year terms for councilmembers.
“I believe every part of the city should have a chance for their councilmember to serve as mayor and vice mayor,” he said, adding that the current process is vulnerable to politics. “Without a policy, decisions have been made based on politics or personal relationships. In the past, some councilmembers have made deals about who gets the job when. For example, someone may agree to vote for another person for vice mayor in exchange for that person’s vote in two years. The current system can and has been used to block someone who may hold different views than the council majority.”
Vice Mayor Diane Howard is open to the proposed policy, but feels the current system is “fair and reasonable,” especially since the vote for mayor and vice mayor was moved to an off-election year.
“When [the vote for mayor and vice mayor] was on election years it had the opportunity to become a political selection and I felt moving it to off election years helped eliminate that,” she said, adding that she wants to learn more about how other cities pick their mayors and vice mayors before she makes up her mind on the new policy proposal. “I’ve always felt the system we have in place was fair and reasonable, but if other cities have moved past that to a rotating process and the majority of the council wants that then I’m open to trying something new.”
Councilwoman Shelly Masur, who is on the Governance Committee that came up with the rotation proposal, supports the new policy for similar reasons as Bain.
“I’m happy we’re taking it on and it’s one of the things I wanted us to consider for awhile. It really reflects that we’re all elected by our community and I think it’s better to provide everybody an opportunity to be there, assuming it fits within their terms, but if everyone has an opportunity to be mayor, I think it’s a better governance practice,” she said, adding that the Redwood City Elementary School District Board of Trustees adopted a similar policy when she was a member.
“Any time you have an internal election, whether intentional or not, it creates some sort of political jockeying,” she continued. “We’re all committed to working together effectively whether we disagree and I think it sometimes can make it hard if you’re trying to have an internal political dynamic where you’re running for office internally.”
The proposed policy would also maintain two-year terms for mayor and vice mayor; changing the terms would require a charter amendment, which voters would need to approve.
Bain and Howard are content with two-year terms.
“I lean towards two,” Bain said. “Having two-year terms provides more consistency for our staff.”
Howard agreed, but said she’s also open to one-year terms.
“Two years gives you an opportunity to know and understand the job, it gives you time to settle in and get a rapport with city staff,” she said. “And in Redwood City, more may be required of the mayor and vice mayor than in other cities.”
