California is sending money directly to millions of residents to help with rising costs and high gas prices.

The payments, which started going out Oct. 7, range from $200 to $1,050, depending on income and other factors. About 18 million payments will be distributed over the next few months, benefiting up to 23 million Californians. The cash payouts are part of a June budget deal.

Terence Y
Actually, I wouldn’t say California is “sending” money – it’s more appropriate to say “returning” money. Even though we have increased virtue signaling for equity, the money is not being returned in an equitable manner. Now if only this politically-motivated “refund” could have included the $30 billion lost to crooks via the EDD scandal, we could have added a few hundred bucks to this non-equitable refund. Now if I get a refund, will I forward the proceeds to our great President Trump or one of his super PACs or again exercise my Second Amendment rights? Thanks, Newsom, either President Trump will thank you, or I thank you for another self-defense tool.

