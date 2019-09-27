A proposal to replace a 30,000-square-foot office building just south of State Route 92 with a 48-apartment development may boost the housing stock in the neighborhood surrounding the San Mateo City Hall if plans submitted by DNA Design and Architecture gain traction in the coming months.
Slated to provide a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments as well as 2,665 square feet of ground-floor commercial office space at 1919 O’Farrell St., the proposed four-story project will provide four below-market-rate units affordable to very low-income households, said Rocky Shen, principal at DNA Design and Architecture.
Acknowledging the plans are preliminary, Shen said the developer expects to designate 70% of the units as one-bedroom apartments and 30% of the units as two-bedroom apartments. With another multi-family building adjacent to the proposed project, Shen said the development is set to enhance the safety of the neighborhood and provide much-needed housing in the city.
“We hope to create a sense of community within the project and also connect it to the neighboring uses,” he said.
Given the project’s proximity to State Route 92, the developer will be planning for the impact of noise and traffic on the building as well as the view of the project for those driving along the highway, said Shen. He added the development has been designed so the open space is situated on the southern portion of the property and is facing the sun.
A below-ground parking garage and some surface-level parking spots will make a total of 70 parking spaces available at the project, with 62 spots designated for the residential units and eight spaces available for the commercial space, said Shen. A total of 58 bicycle parking spaces will be included in the plans, according to the plans.
Shen expected neighborhood meetings will help shape the project plans, and said those meetings will be scheduled in the coming weeks after city staff has had a chance to review the developer’s pre-application. He looked forward to the project’s potential to provide housing for those working at City Hall or nearby office buildings and foster community both within the project and with its neighbors.
“I would love to see some of the residents be able to just walk to City Hall because they work there,” he said. “I think that would be fantastic.”
