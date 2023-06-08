The Redwood City Planning Commission shared support for a number of measures meant to address new housing across the city and commercial development in the city’s downtown.
During a meeting Tuesday night, commissioners considered two measures — one on a series of amendments meant to begin work outlined in the city’s housing element to help develop more than 7,000 units and a second regarding amendments and an environmental study into increasing commercial and residential development caps downtown.
On the housing element amendments, the commission was asked to recommend that the City Council adopt an assortment of changes that would encourage the development of duplexes, triplexes and small multifamily buildings, allow residential development on Veterans Boulevard and Woodside Road and increase the permitted height and density in mixed-use zoned areas.
The changes would also streamline residential development by implementing a ministerial process for reviewing two-unit projects on single-family lots per Senate Bill 9 and making the Planning Commission the sole review authority for parcel maps. It would also create more flexibility in the city’s affordable housing requirements for large developers.
“The housing element programs were impending and the concepts in the proposed zoning amendments have been under development with input from the community, Planning Commission, City Council and Housing and Human Concerns Committee over the last two years,” said Principal Planner John Francis, noting most recommendations remained unchanged from when they were first presented during a May study session.
On commercial downtown development, staff recommended support for an environmental study into increasing a Downtown Precise Plan cap on commercial development by more than 1 million square feet and building 830 housing units. The change would make room for six office and mixed-use proposals considered during the city’s Gatekeeper Process and currently working their way through the official planning review process.
The staff recommendation also called for a change to require large projects receive both Planning Commission and City Council review. Under the current process, the commission typically has the final say. The recommendation, if adopted, would allow rooftop activation, reduce parking requirements, allow for research and development uses with biosafety level 3 to be downtown and create standards for those uses to be in buildings with other sensitive uses, and create some flexibility around meeting or sidestepping some DTPP design standards.
Both measures were approved by the commission with six votes. Commissioner Isabella Chu recused herself from the first item on residential zoning and Commissioner Kimberly Koch was absent during the vote on the DTPP amendments. The City Council is expected to consider both development issues during its June 26 meeting when final decisions will be made.
“This is about the future, what kind of city we want to live in and whether we have certain public values that we’re going to hew to make it an inclusive city, a climate-friendly city, a safe city,” Planning Commissioner Anthony Lazarus said. “I’m nothing short of excited for the future and what we can do.”
