Crews extinguished a fire that was reported late Wednesday night at a home in Daly City, according to the North County Fire Authority.
Firefighters responded at 11:59 p.m. to a structure fire reported on Lincoln Avenue near Westmoor Park and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the garage of a one-story home.
Crews confirmed no one was trapped in the home and were able to keep the flames contained in the garage with no injuries reported to civilians or firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the North County Fire Authority, which serves the cities of Daly City, Pacifica and Brisbane.
