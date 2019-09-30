The skyline in Burlingame is slated for change following officials approving two separate potentially transformative developments bringing hundreds of new homes and hotel rooms to the north end of the city.
The Burlingame Planning Commission unanimously approved a 265-unit housing development proposed by SummerHill at Adrian Court plus a 404-room hotel located along the Bayshore.
While the proposals are unique and the decisions were made independently, Commissioner Will Loftis shared his enthusiasm over the commission’s opportunity to advance both projects he considered thoughtful and sophisticated.
“I like being excited about more than one project in a night and I’m extremely excited about this,” he said in reference to the hotel proposal, according to video of the meeting Monday, Sept. 23.
Hotel plans
EKN Development Group proposed an 11-story hotel comprised of 404 rooms at 1499 Bayshore Highway, east of Highway 101, at the intersection with Mahler Road, adjacent to the shorebird sanctuary. The future operator of the hotel is yet to be announced.
The project will also include a four-story parking garage with 289 spaces, a restaurant facing the water, plus a rooftop bar and terrace. Beyond the rooms, the facility will also include a pool for guests, lounge areas, a market and dining area.
Proposed on just over 2 acres north of Broadway on the west side of Bayshore Highway across from Benihana, officials expressed optimism the development would catalyze similar developments in an area largely occupied by one-story industrial buildings.
“I think it will be a very nice experience in and around the hotel,” said Commissioner Richard Terrones.
Recognizing the placement along the water, Loftis said he appreciates the way the hotel interacts with its surroundings.
“It takes very good advantage of all the opportunities at the site,” he said of the proposal.
The approval makes way for construction of the city’s 12th hotel, as much of the Bayshore region is occupied by similar facilities offering nearly 4,000 rooms to travelers.
A destination popular due to proximity to San Francisco International Airport, hotels were expected to generate $28.7 million in taxes for Burlingame this year — amounting to the city’s largest source of annual income.
Beyond the hotel tax, the developer agreed to pay roughly $3 million in Bayfront development fees and affordable housing linkage dues as part of the approval.
Considering the variety of perks offered, Commissioner Richard Sargent expressed his support for the proposal.
“I like this project, I like the improvements they’ve made,” he said, in reference to plan amendments based on feedback from previous discussions of the project. “I think I can support it at this point.”
Residential development
Officials also expressed their appreciation for the proposal from SummerHill Apartment Communities to construct a mixed-use development at Adrian Court.
Officials are optimistic the project just south of the Millbrae border overlooking Highway 101 will be the first in a series of developments establishing a new neighborhood near Rollins Road.
“I think Adrian Court will be a special place,” said Commissioner Audrey Tse, of the proposal at the intersections with Adrian Road.
The developer, which is also constructing a sweeping residential project at Carolan Avenue and Rollins Road, is proposing 265 units spread across two buildings of three to five levels on top of a shared two-story podium for a total of seven stories.
The ground floor of the project facing Adrian Road will offer 3,700 square feet of commercial space. The parking garage is slated to provide 301 spaces for residents and 13 spots for the commercial space.
The rental residential units will include three studios, 194 one-bedroom units and 68 two-bedroom units. The range of units will span in size from 589 square feet to 1,342 square feet. Thirty-eight of the units will be set aside at an affordable rate.
The project will also include construction of a public park including a dog park, bocce ball court, seating area and open turf, as well as a paseo designed to connect pedestrians on Adrian Court with the park.
Officials shared hopefulness the project will set the standard for future building in an area targeted in the updated general plan for development of a burgeoning residential hub.
“This is a really exciting project,” said Sargent.
Peninsula Museum of Art
While officials were enthusiastic over two large proposals, they seemed more reserved when viewing redevelopment plans for 1766 El Camino Real, where the Peninsula Museum of Art is located.
Though no final decision was expected at the meeting, officials critiqued a proposal to rebuild the site into a seven-story development with 60 residential units over four floors of office and a ground floor of retail space.
The development aims to replace the building currently occupied by the Peninsula Museum of Art, and the creative collective has yet to find a new home. Property owner Mario Muzzi said he notified the museum years ago that redevelopment was likely, and offered them a discounted rate to stay in the interim.
Loftis though seemed unimpressed with the plans for the new seven-story project at the city’s northern border, nears Mills-Peninsula Medical Center, raising questions over whether it blended well with its surroundings.
“It doesn’t feel like Burlingame and it doesn’t feel like it belongs on this site,” said Loftis, suggesting the project needed more articulation and detail in future designs.
Commission Chair Brenden Kelly said he would like future iterations of the project plans to make the project more appear more noteworthy and significant, given its prominent placement at the city’s gateway.
“The focus on detail of this building is due and we really have to get it right,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.