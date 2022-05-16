San Mateo police detectives launched an investigation Saturday in connection with a suspicious death at a SamTrans bus stop on El Camino Real earlier in the day.
At approximately 6:48 a.m. Saturday, San Mateo police officers arrived at a SamTrans bus stop on El Camino Real near West Hillsdale Boulevard on a report of person slumped over on a bench. Officers determined the 48-year-old man was deceased.
Officers examined the scene and detectives initiated a homicide investigation to “ensure all responsible parties are brought to justice”, according to a police spokesperson.
During the initial investigation, police closed southbound El Camino Real between East Hillsdale Boulevard and 37th Avenue. The roadway has since been reopened.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who was driving southbound on El Camino Real between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday who may have observed someone at the bus stop and any motorists with vehicles equipped with video recording capabilities are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.
