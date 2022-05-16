San Mateo police detectives launched an investigation Saturday in connection with a suspicious death at a SamTrans bus stop on El Camino Real earlier in the day.

At approximately 6:48 a.m. Saturday, San Mateo police officers arrived at a SamTrans bus stop on El Camino Real near West Hillsdale Boulevard on a report of person slumped over on a bench. Officers determined the 48-year-old man was deceased.

Officers examined the scene and detectives initiated a homicide investigation to “ensure all responsible parties are brought to justice”, according to a police spokesperson.

During the initial investigation, police closed southbound El Camino Real between East Hillsdale Boulevard and 37th Avenue. The roadway has since been reopened.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who was driving southbound on El Camino Real between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday who may have observed someone at the bus stop and any motorists with vehicles equipped with video recording capabilities are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription