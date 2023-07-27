A homeless woman accused of child endangerment from exposing her 7-year-old daughter to methamphetamine failed to appear in court Wednesday, July 26, and the court issued a bench warrant for her arrest and $100,000 bail, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Fawntane Hunter, 34, was allegedly found Jan. 26 at 7 a.m. sleeping in a garage on the 1000 block of Clinton Street in Redwood City during a warranted search by the Narcotics Task Force and Redwood City Police Department. According to police, the garage was in disarray, her daughter was sleeping 3 feet from a large bag of meth and a block of wood hanging from the rafters was over her head. Police said the clutter in the garage made it difficult to walk, the home had no food, running water or bathroom facilities. The child was not attending school and told officers she drank tea with crunchy things in it, she was tested and results showed meth in her system.
