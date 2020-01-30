Look at Sequoia Station in a holistic, feng shui way, a councilwoman said — and a resident warned about “climate change denialism” when the Central Redwood City plan was reviewed this week.
“So the community visioning has begun,” Councilwoman Diana Reddy said.
“So recent reports about the Sequoia Station development have really grabbed attention of our residents,” Reddy added. “So I’m very excited.”
The Sequoia Station shopping center next to the Caltrain station would be transformed into a mixed-use development — including one building as tall as 17 stories — according to preliminary plans posted on the city’s website.
Reddy spoke at the City Council meeting Monday after resident Isabella Chu referred to greater development density, bike lanes and how people can look forward or cling to the past.
Prioritizing the lives of non-motorists over the convenience of drivers doesn’t mean people can’t drive — or an end to single-family homes amid higher density development, Chu said.
“It’s not taking anything away,” she said.
There’s going to be some discomfort, Chu added, and some new things.
When we worry about climate change at the national level but won’t preserve the life of a bicyclist over a motorist’s convenience, “that’s climate change denialism,” Chu told the council.
She spoke about the upsurge in nativism in national politics and a don’t-enter-the-country message. A single-family home on a quarter-acre is much more effective than a border wall in blocking immigration, said Chu.
You’re all progressive, caring people, Chu said of the City Council.
In our cities, she said, we can really bend the curve — a reference to the adage that the arc of history bends toward justice.
The next steps for a Central Redwood City Plan including a Transit District and Sequoia Station general plan initiation were before the City Council.
Boundaries of the study area are El Camino Real, Whipple Avenue, Veterans Boulevard and Woodside Road — a new planning area referred to as Central Redwood City, a municipal staff report said.
Community visioning includes climate adaptation planning, according to the city.
The City Council voted unanimously Monday to authorize developing an agreement with transit agencies to complete technical studies and planning for creating a transit district. The council also directed the city staff to issue a request for consultants to assist with community visioning for Central Redwood City.
The central city plan returns Feb. 24 to the City Council.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.