A San Carlos man is in jail after a hit-and-run incident over a parking spot on El Camino Real after which he said police could contact him at a local Chinese restaurant where he was heading on foot Wednesday evening.
At about 6:29 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, deputies responded to the parking dispute on the 500 block of El Camino Real. While there, the investigation revealed a woman in her 50s was attempting to back into a parking space on El Camino Real when the suspect, Douglas Caraway, 70, allegedly partially maneuvered his vehicle into the parking space behind her vehicle. The woman got out, confronted Caraway, the two argued and he allegedly responded by striking the woman’s side of her left leg with his car at a very low speed. He allegedly stopped, the argument continued, the woman backed up a few steps, but he allegedly drove his vehicle forward again hitting her in the left leg, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
He then allegedly parked his vehicle along the west curb of El Camino Real and confronted the victim. He allegedly gave his full name and date of birth then said if she wanted to call police, they could contact him at the King Chuan Chinese Restaurant on San Carlos Avenue. He allegedly left on foot and was found later at the restaurant where he was escorted outside and arrested. The woman said she had pain her leg, but declined medical attention, according to police.
