Sophisticated burglary crews from South America could be the reason why a typical increase of residential burglaries in Hillsborough over the past holiday seasons is extending into March, according to police.
Hillsborough police say criminal tourism is becoming prevalent in the United States and the groups target wealthy communities here, and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Europe, India and Australia. Groups can range in size from a few to dozens of members. Groups often enter the United States legally. Once they arrive, groups will acquire vehicles by either renting or buying a slightly used luxury vehicle to easily blend into their target communities. Groups will then travel across the nation to different affluent communities to commit burglaries. Groups often rotate members out of the country in a matter of weeks. The trend is not new, and groups were known for jewelry store heists and pickpocketing before residential burglaries, according to police.
The Hillsborough Police Department’s Investigations Bureau first associated South American Theft Group to burglaries in late 2018 and throughout 2019. Last year, a SATG member was identified as a suspect in three Hillsborough burglaries via DNA and currently has a warrant out for his arrest. In comparing data and evidence collected from burglaries, it appears SATG could be responsible for multiple Hillsborough burglaries recently and over the past year, according to police.
A residential burglary most recently took place around midnight March 11 to March 12 in the area of Eugenia Way and Butternut Drive. During the burglary, the resident’s SUV was stolen from the garage but later recovered, according to police.
