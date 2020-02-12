Hillsborough police are seeking a man who approached a student near Crocker Middle School and offered him a ride to school on Monday.
The incident occurred between 7:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday but was not reported until Wednesday, according to police. Crocker Middle School is located at 2600 Ralston Ave.
The student was approached by someone in a gray, newer-model four-door silver sedan who offered the ride. When the student refused, the driver left without further incident, police said.
He was described as a white man around 60 years old with gray and white hair who was clean-shaven and wearing sunglasses, a white shirt with buttons, a red tie and dark-colored slacks, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Hillsborough police at (650) 375-7552.
