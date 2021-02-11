Hillsborough police are looking into three residential burglaries that took place since Jan. 28, and with thieves who used similar tactics of forced entry through a smashed window or sliding glass door.
The first burglary was Jan. 28 on Patton Place and jewelry was stolen from the master bedroom and bathroom. The second was on Feb. 6, between 3:30-10:30 p.m., on Lupine Way. Three bedrooms and a bathroom were rummaged through but no loss was reported.
The third burglary was between Feb. 6, and Feb. 8, on the 1000 block of Macadamia Drive, according to police.
Other than the timeframe, there is no strong evidence to suggest that the crimes are related, according to police.
