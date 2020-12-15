Hillsborough police are investigating three residential burglaries reported over the span of two days and theorize they may have been committed by the same person.
In all three cases, the residents were not home and the glass of a rear window or sliding door was broken. In all three cases, residential burglar alarms were activated, according to police.
The first burglary took place at about 6:05 p.m. Dec. 9, on the 400 block of Pullman Road. Two SUVs, one dark and one white, were used for the suspects to flee. The second burglary was 6:15 p.m. Dec. 10 at Summerholme Place. The third burglary was 7:46 p.m. Dec. 10 on Lomabardi Lane. An unknown make/model SUV was seen in the area of this burglary and left the scene shortly after the crime, according to police.
There is some evidence to suggest that these burglaries may have been committed by the same suspects and Hillsborough police is actively investigating. Police are requesting residents in the area of the burglaries to check their surveillance systems for any suspicious persons or vehicles during the time frames of the crimes, according to police.
To report suspicious activity call (650) 375-7470 and dial 911 for crimes in progress. Police also offer free home security evaluations by appointment with our Crime Prevention Specialists. To schedule an appointment call (650) 375-7470.
