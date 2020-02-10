Emergency crews in San Mateo County located a lost hiker Friday night at San Bruno Mountain State and County Park.
The hiker, a 59-year-old woman from San Francisco, was reported lost around 6 p.m. on Friday.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the Daly City Fire Department were dispatched to the park to help locate the hiker.
The hiker had her cellphone with her, so responders were able to use it to hone in on the hiker’s location before the cellphone ran out of power.
Responders were able to establish the hiker was near Guadalupe Canyon Parkway, so the roadway was closed down in both directions as the search continued.
The hiker was ultimately located around 8:10 p.m. Friday evening.
She was in good health and was appreciative toward responders, according to the sheriff’s office.
