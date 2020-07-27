A project proposing various safety upgrades on a dangerous stretch of Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay is expected to break ground this month and be complete in roughly one year.
The San Mateo County Transportation Authority, which administers Measure A sales tax funds, in 2012 allocated $3.2 million for the project, which applies to Highway 1 between Poplar Street and Wavecrest Road in the southern part of the city.
But when bids for the project came in last month, the lowest one was roughly $4 million, leaving a $885,000 funding shortage. A plan for closing that gap is one step away from becoming official. Last week, the TA allocated $440,000 to help fill the gap, and later this month the Half Moon Bay City Council will vote to allocate the remaining $445,000 needed for the project.
The project will improve safety by installing new traffic signals at the intersection of Highway 1 and Main Street and replacing the skewed angle exit ramp with a 90-degree right-turn lane. Dedicated crosswalks, traffic signal and median refuge islands will also be installed. The project will also extend the two southbound lanes of Highway 1 to the intersection of Highway 1 and Wavecrest Road, and lengthen the existing southbound left-turn lane Highway 1 at Main Street for added operational benefits, according to the report.
“The project will reduce vehicle speed exiting Highway 1, improve intersection sight distance and encourage safe bicycle and pedestrian crossing of Highway 1,” the report states.
“This is really an excellent project,” said TA Board Member Don Horsley, also a San Mateo County supervisor, during a meeting earlier this month. “This is really a safety issue so I commend the city for pursuing this project.”
According to a staff report, the rate of accident fatalities within the project limits are more than 3.5 times higher than the statewide average on similar roads. An investigation revealed 40% of the accidents involved broadside collision, 40% involved rear-end collision and 20% involved vehicles colliding with cyclists, the report added.
The lowest bid for the project came in higher than expected in part because construction costs have gone up and also because there is currently a shortage of barriers needed during construction, said Arul Edwin, a TA project manager.
“We noticed the barriers for around the construction zone have been undersupplied. That’s one of the reasons why the price went up,” Edwin said.
Edwin suggested the shortage is in part due to so many barriers being used on the Highway 101 Express Lanes project. Other board members said the recent popularity of outdoor dining, which requires barriers to create seating areas, could also be playing a role.
In 2014, Caltrans installed the current traffic signals, lighting and intersection improvements at Highway 1 and Poplar Street as a separate project.
