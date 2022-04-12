The National Weather Service said wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph were reported in the Bay Area Monday evening but settled down around 9 p.m.
The high winds caused a number of downed trees and power lines throughout the area, most notably in the San Carlos and Redwood City areas. It also caused the closure of Highway 1 in both directions at Coronado Street in El Granada because of low hanging wires yesterday evening. At about 4:25 p.m. the area of 1125-1205 San Mateo Drive in Menlo Park was closed because of downed power line and tree, but that was later called off.
A cold front also brought rain earlier in the day, with about .12 of an inch falling before the skies cleared and the wind came roaring in.
