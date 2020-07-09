The California High-Speed Rail Authority Friday is set to release a draft environmental impact report for the San Francisco to San Jose segment of the $80 billion high-speed rail project.
Doing so begins a minimum 45-day public comment period that will extend to at least Aug. 24. The project aims to create a high-speed rail line connecting San Francisco to Los Angeles with trains traveling 200 mph or faster.
The approximately 49 miles of the San Francisco to San Jose section would provide service between the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco and the San Jose Diridon Station along the Caltrain Corridor primarily on a shared, two-track configuration. Initially, high-speed trains would stop at the Fourth and King Street Station in San Francisco and further to the new transit center once the Transbay Joint Powers Authority completes its Downtown Extension Project.
Called the blended system, the plan is to share the tracks for both Caltrain and state high-speed rail systems. High-speed rail is providing $714 million to support Caltrain’s Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project. The Draft EIR/EIS evaluates the impacts and benefits of the No Project Alternative and two project alternatives. Each alternative includes high-speed rail stations in San Francisco, Millbrae and San Jose, with a light maintenance facility on either the east or west side of Brisbane.
Community open houses on the draft EIR are also scheduled this month in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The San Mateo County meeting will be July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at American Legion Post, located at 651 El Camino Real in Redwood City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.