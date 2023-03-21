Ongoing maintenance and major improvements are needed to support Redwood City’s water, sewer and storm drain system, the most expensive of which will cost the city and partner agencies about $900 million.
The City Council received an update from Public Works Director Terence Kyaw last Monday, March 13, outlining the extensive improvement work the city has already conducted on its underground utility lines and what additional projects are in the pipeline.
The most expensive project for the city and the three other communities making up Silicon Valley Clean Water, a joint powers authority serving Redwood City, Belmont, San Carlos and the West Bay Sanitary District, is ongoing reconstruction of the SVCW treatment plant.
The treatment plant processes both runoff stormwater and sewage. The plant and much of the city’s sewage infrastructure are decades old and vulnerable to the encroaching environment, causing pipes made with old material to break, Kyaw said.
About 10,000 linear feet of the city’s 184 miles of sewer pipes are repaired each project cycle, paid for by user rate charges collected in a sewer enterprise fund. Upgrades to the plant are currently expected to cost upwards of $900 million and Redwood City, as the largest entity in the JPA, will have to cover half of the cost.
The city raised sewer rates in the recent past to help cover their portion of the cost and the project will likely be the main reason rates may increase in the future, according to a staff report for Monday’s meeting. By July of 2021, the final rate increase settled at $89.28 a month for 13,583 parcels with single-family units on them.
City Attorney Victoria Ramirez noted state law prohibits cities and service providers from charging rates in a way that would have some customers subsidize the services of others, meaning rates must mirror the cost of service.
“So we’re always being very careful about the types of fees that we charge and making sure they’re being documented and the rates, making sure that those are the actual cost of the service to that customer,” Ramirez said.
Rates and assistance
Responding to questioning by Vice Mayor Lissette Espinoza-Garnica about aid programs for residents continuing to struggle to pay their bills, Kyaw noted the council dedicated $100,000 to a new sewer assistance program. Another $100,000 was set aside in the Solid Waste Rate Stabilization Fund to offset any potential future rate increases.
The program was reinfused with $100,000 last July to help residents as the city begins transitioning its bill process from a bi-monthly process in which customers pay the city directly to a bi-annual process that places water charges on property tax roll.
The five-year pilot program will be implemented in phases starting with single-family residences on single lots. In July, Kyaw said the department decided to start with the group because they’re the simplest to process, allowing staff time to adjust any issues before beginning the processing of more complicated customer bills for multifamily buildings and commercial and industrial spaces.
A total of $1.5 million was dedicated toward covering five initiatives, the largest being $1 million to help cover water, solid waste and sewage utility charges for customers whose bills were delinquent by 90 days as of mid-June last year. Unspent funds from the other four initiatives would also roll into the Solid Waste Rate Stabilization Fund.
Other improvements, solutions
Over the past 10 years, the city has replaced about 10 miles of aging and undersized water distribution pipelines, rehabilitated two pump stations and seismically retrofitted eight storage tanks. It also finished seismic improvements on the Redwood Shores transmission main and improved seismic reliability and fire flow capacity among other goals stated within its Water System Master Plan. Other goals include building a water tank closer to downtown.
“We rely on all the work you do every day and every hour of the day and, when it doesn’t work, we’re not very happy. So thank you and the entire team for taking care of our city and community,” Mayor Jeff Gee said.
As for the stormwater system, the city is continuing to do maintenance on concrete-lined creeks that differ from natural creeks and must be maintained by property owners. Work is also nearly complete on a stormwater diversion structure.
Green infrastructure like habitat improvements will be a key focus of city and county staff as periods of heavy rains and more intense storms hit the region. The city, in partnership with OneShoreline, the county’s flood and sea-level rise resilience district, is developing a sea-level rise vulnerability assessment and they’re working together on the Bayfront Canal and Atherton Channel Flood Improvement and Habitat Restoration Project.
The city also received $809,000 to improve the Bradford Stormwater Pump Station but pump station improvements are expensive and staff estimates a total of $1.1 million will be needed to cover the project from start to finish. Recent storms hit the city hard with water runoff from multiple jurisdictions flowing into creeks and flooding nearby areas.
“It’s not just us,” Gee said. “Water runs down hill and unfortunately Redwood City is at the bottom of the bathtub and we have to find a way to improve that stormwater infrastructure.”
The city is also looking into expanding its recycled water system and connecting with larger users like golf courses that could use recycled water instead of drinking water to irrigate. So far, 171 irrigation users, 13 commercial and industrial users and seven dual plumbed users are tapped into the service.
Bristol-Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company located on Bay Road, has shared interest in installing the purple pipes needed for the recycled water system, said Recycled Water Superintendent Sindy Mulyono-Danre. That connection would cost the company anywhere from $500,000 to $850,000 to complete because the line would only benefit them.
The hefty price tag has given some pause while developers face construction complications like trying to cross railroad lines, said Mulyono-Danre, and the city has concerns of crossing recycled water system pipes with those for drinkable water, Kyaw said. In some cases, the city may offer to share costs with entities like homeowners associations if the extension could benefit other users. Mulyono-Danre said the city also plans to extend purple pipes down Marshall Street.
Councilmembers encouraged them to continue discussions with businesses given that wet weather will not be permanent and interest will grow again as drought conditions return.
“I’m sure that they’re not thinking about it right now that we’re all wet,” Councilmember Alicia Aguirre said, “but they will when [a drought] happens again.”
