Two incumbent councilwomen appear on their way to keep their seats, while San Mateo voters also seem to have closely denied extending building height limits for another 10 years through measures Y and R.
Measure Y as of midnight has 49.08% of the yes vote, while Measure R, a compromise measure that would have allowed higher development by the city’s train stations, had 46.76% of the yes vote, according to Tuesday night results from the San Mateo County Elections Office. Both need 50% yes votes to pass and if they do in later tallies, the one with the highest total becomes the law of the land in San Mateo.
Incumbent Diane Papan and appointed incumbent Amourence Lee appear to have retained their two seats on the San Mateo City Council with 18,490 votes, or 39.84%, and 16,228 votes, or 34.97%, respectively. Challenger Lisa Diaz Nash has 11,691 votes, or 25.19%, according to Tuesday night updates from the County Elections Office.
The three candidates competed for two open seats on the City Council. During the race, important issues were measures Y and R about building heights, finding solutions to the $7.8 million structural deficit due to the pandemic and police reforms through new approaches to mental health crisis situations. Nash, Lee and Papan all opposed Measure Y. Nash opposed Measure R, while Lee and Papan did not take a position on Measure R. During an earlier interview with the Daily Journal, all the candidates said they would work to balance the budget and reduce the deficit. All the candidates liked the new San Mateo Police Department’s policy of having a full-time licensed mental health clinician embedded in the department.
“While we are still waiting for the final results, I am thankful to hear from the voters in this unique and unprecedented environment,” Papan said by email. “I am grateful for the continued support for my re-election campaign to the City Council. It will be important to continue working with the community to address the COVID-19 pandemic, our quality of life and local recovery.”
If later vote tallies maintain the current count and neither measures Y or R pass, the height and density limits and the inclusionary housing policy from Measure P will expire at the end of the year. The failure of both measures would mean the City Council now has the authority to amend the General Plan and make changes to height and density limits and the inclusionary housing policy. Measures Y and R were similar measures that limited building height and density in San Mateo, but Measure Y was more stringent in its requirements.
San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals said on Tuesday night that Measure Y was terrible for San Mateo and a relic from the past that was hindering the city. He said no matter what happens, he doesn’t expect any development in the rail corridor section of San Mateo until the council finishes its general plan. He also wants residents to have their voices heard during the general plan process.
“The council makes decisions that reflect the will of the people who live here through the general plan,” Goethals said.
The current San Mateo General Plan limits how tall and dense buildings can be in the city. Voters approved those limits in 1991 as part of Measure H, which was extended as Measure P in 2004 and expires at the end of this year. Current building height limits are 55 feet or about five stories, and residential projects are limited to 50 units per acre, with some special exceptions.
Measure Y would have extended for 10 years the previous voter-approved building height limit of 55 feet and density limit of 50 units per acre in the city. If Measure Y passed, the City Council could not increase height and density limits for 10 years. Measure Y supporters got more than 7,000 signatures in 2018 to place Measure Y on the ballot.
Measure R would have extended the same voter-approved building height limits for 10 years throughout most of the city but would exempt areas around the three train stations and in certain areas in and around downtown from the restrictions. Measure R would have been more inclusionary and given the council options to change the city’s General Plan and have more mixed-use or residential projects that meet the city’s housing policy. Supporters of Measure R considered it more of a compromise with single-family neighborhoods while also providing future options for affordable housing. Goethals earlier in the year said Measure R allows the city to use in-lieu fees to meet inclusionary housing requirements and invest them in affordable housing options for residents.
Measure R supporters say that without it, residential neighborhoods will now be increasingly at risk of redevelopment instead of concentrating redevelopment in certain areas. Opponents of Measure R argued it would lead to unrestrained growth around the train stations and downtown.
Voters also overwhelmingly approved Measure W, which received 76.8% of the yes vote, according to the County Election Office. Measure W will increase the San Mateo Hotel Transient Occupancy Tax from 12% to 14%. The council agreed to place Measure W on the 2020 ballot in July. The city maintains the tax will help the economic downturn due to COVID-19 and help the city’s fiscal sustainability plan. The city on its website said it is facing a $7.8 million shortfall for 2020, and is planning cuts to the budget. The city plans to spend the estimated $1 million annual revenue on maintaining streets, fire protection and emergency services, 911 emergencies and maintaining parks and recreation facilities. The city said the tax increase would target overnight hotel and short-term rental guests.
As of 5 p.m. Nov. 3, the county Elections Office has received 301,257 vote-by-mail ballots and 28,184 vote center ballots. The next set of results will be released 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with other results released every few days. The election results will be certified Dec. 3.
