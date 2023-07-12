Our cool summer appears to be ending as a heat wave is expected to roll through the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The rise in temperatures is part of a high pressure system coming from the southwest desert of Texas and will make its way to the Bay Area near the end of the week. The NWS issued an excessive heat watch, which begins around 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, and will continue to be monitored through the weekend until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, according to the NWS.
County residents looking to go outside and hike this weekend should be aware that the higher the terrain, the hotter it will be, NWS meteorologist Dalton Behringer said.
The nighttime marine layer usually cools off the daytime heat but this heat wave is a high pressure system that will suppress the marine layer, blocking it from bringing in the cool night breeze, he added.
“The house will retain a lot of heat from the daytime sun, and don’t expect the nighttime weather to cool you down,” Behringer said.
The remainder of this week, temperatures will gradually increase from the mid-70s to low 70s on the Bayside. By the weekend, temperatures in Redwood City will peak by Saturday reaching close to 90. In higher elevations, such as Skyline Boulevard, temperatures will be in the mid-80s and on the coast, where many will go to escape the heat, it will be in the 70s.
Temperatures will cool off by next week, however, Behringer said it is still unclear how much it will cool off.
“It looks like there is some low pressure in the Pacific Northwest headed this way by then,” Behringer said.
The consistent low pressure system kept temperatures cool and it helped keep the marine layer deep, which is why it was so cloudy the past few months, Behringer said.
“We aren’t going to see that again, at least to the degree we saw the last couple of months,” Behringer said.
Next week, the pattern kind of comes back to some degree, but the high pressure system is stronger than it would have been a couple of months ago, which keeps the effects from it to the Pacific Northwest.
“When it was colder, a few months ago, it was really warm in the midwest, now it has switched and in places like Vermont it’s getting major flooding from rain,” Behringer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.