If Labor Day weekend was the last call for summer activities then anticipate the sun to be joining this year. A heat wave is expected to roll through the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
For San Mateo County residents who plan to be outdoors for the holiday weekend, meteorologist Brooke Bingaman asks residents to reconsider doing outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.
“Any time between noon and 6 p.m., that is when temperatures are going to be hottest,” Bingaman said. “And heat-related illness can sneak up on you, all of the sudden you can feel dizzy and not realize that you are being impacted by a potential heat stroke.”
Many of our homes are not equipped with air conditioning and we are not acclimated to the expected scorching temperatures. Bingaman suggests planning on finding a cool place to relax.
The California power grid operator extended a Flex Alert issued Wednesday evening to include Thursday evening. Calling on the state’s residents to reduce demand amid what may be the West’s most extensive heat of 2022. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s Flex Alerts issued by the California Independent System Operator are in effect between 4-9 p.m. both days. The goal of the alerts are to avoid further emergency measures, including rotating blackouts, according to Bay City News.
From Saturday to Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch from Saturday morning Sept. 3, to Tuesday evening Sept. 6. Scorching temperatures could reach the high 90s in some areas of San Mateo County.
Thursday will remain relatively mild with temperatures in the 70s and a light northwest wind in the morning ranging from 5-10 mph. Thursday night, mostly clear, low temperature around 58, west northwest wind 8-13 mph turning into a light west southwest wind after midnight.
While there’s always a potential for fire accidents in dry weather, Bingaman clarified that there is no direct fire hazard warning because heat alone is not the sole element to the dangers of fire.
“The wind should stay on the lighter side,” Bingaman said, who further explained the high pressure of air sinking toward the ground will be the reason the air feels more stagnant this weekend and there are no major wind factors or rain possibilities this weekend.
However, heat does play a role in fuels and increasing the risk for fires, for such warnings to take place there would need to be other elements involved such as lightning potential or high wind which is not expected this weekend.
Temperatures are expected to cool down a little by Tuesday but Bingaman warns that the high pressure system bringing this heat wave is not going to move out of the area but it will gradually weaken.
(650) 344-5200, ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.