A May 20 preliminary hearing is set for a San Jose parolee who prosecutors entered the Shane Co. jewelry store in San Mateo with a semiautomatic handgun and fled the store after an accomplice smashed display cases and grabbed $130,000 worth of jewelry.
Detective work by San Mateo Police Department detectives tied Jimmy Brionez III, 23, and his accomplice to the robbery Oct. 20, 2018, prosecutors said.
