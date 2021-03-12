Residents in the 400 block of Fourth and Fifth avenues in North Fair Oaks are being asked to shelter in place today while officials investigate a hazardous chemical found near Everest Public High School.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office posted on social about the incident at 11:10 a.m. Friday and are investigating along with the Menlo Park Fire District.

Residents are asked to avoid the area for the next few hours.

No other information was released about the chemical found.

Updates will be posted on the Sheriff's Office Twitter account @SMCSheriff.

