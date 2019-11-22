The San Mateo County Harbor District Board of Commissioners has selected Capt. James Pruett as its next general manager after an extensive recruitment process.
Pruett has spent his career as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, most recently serving as the Eleventh Coast Guard District’s chief of staff in Alameda. District 11 includes all of California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, as well as the offshore waters of Mexico and South America, totaling over 3.3 million square nautical miles, according to a district press release.
Pruett is a native of Pacifica. As a child, his family owned a fishing business at Pillar Point Harbor, and he spent his spare time walking the docks there. In 1991, he received his Coast Guard commission at Officer Candidate School in Yorktown, Virginia. Early in his Coast Guard career, he served in the marine safety and prevention field. His tours included Marine Safety Offices in Portland, Oregon, American Samoa and the Puget Sound, according to the press release.
Later, Pruett served nine years in several legal assignments as a judge advocate and law specialist. His assignments included serving as the staff judge advocate at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and chief counsel to the superintendent; deputy staff judge advocate for the Seventh Coast Guard District; and staff legal officer Pacific Area/Maintenance and Logistic Command from 2003 through 2006 in Alameda.
